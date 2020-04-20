Varun Dhawan Feels Better After Using The Choicest Bad Words In New Video; Watch

It has been over a month since people in India are under lockdown to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country. Actor Varun Dhawan’s reaction to the COVID-19 is just what everyone is feeling right now, at least, internally. The actor shared a vent video, cursing and abusing the virus that has put a hold on all social lifestyle. However, you wouldn’t be hearing any of the bad words though. Read on to know why.

Varun Dhawan’s censored curse rant video

Varun Dhawan’s video is definitely what people are thinking of coronavirus. In the video shared by Varun Dhawan, he starts by saying, "Coronavirus ki toh…….." thereafter the audio is beeped out. Also, Varun Dhawan’s mouth area is blurred. After the video ends, Varun Dhawan smirks. The video is shot from his Mumbai home as the actor is quarantined in his Mumbai residence.

How is Varun Dhawan is attacking coronavirus in his unique way?

Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram. However, he mentioned in the caption that he gave the bad words in good vibes to fight against the coronavirus. Varun Dhawan wrote a caption for the picture, “#badwordsgoodvibes I feel better #indiafightscorona.” According to the caption, Varun Dhawan feels much better after the vent. Fan reactions on the video were relatable. One fan wrote, “Mere taraf se 2-4 extra,” which means, “some more curse words from his end as well.” Actor Tiger Shroff also had a laugh after watching the video. Many fans poured in laughing emoticons on the video.

Fans with mutual feels are also in this together with Varun Dhawan; read reactions

Snippet Credits: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram Post

