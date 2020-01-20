The 'Malang' Cast Simply Doing "nothing" To Promote The Movie. Read Here

Bollywood is set to welcome another multi-starrer film this February, Malang. The upcoming romantic action thriller features a strong star cast with the likes of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu sharing the screen space. The team released the trailer of the movie in the first week of January.

Aditya Roy Kapoor took to his Instagram account to promote the film uniquely. The actor shared a video in which the team is seen talking about the film. The video starts with Sanya Malhotra talking about how she has fun while doing nothing. Later, director Anurag Basu is seen emphasising on the same. The video ends with Aditya also saying the same. The video shows everyone emphasising on doing nothing.

The video is captioned as ''Kuch mat karo, bas @malangfilm dekho..7 th feb.💥✌🏼 @sanyamalhotra @anuragbasu #ludo April 24th Aye! @khemster2 where you at ?''.The video shows everyone doing nothing. The caption and video are delivering the message to do nothing and just watch Malang on February 7, 2020. This is a different way of promoting both the films Malang and Ludo. The promotional video and its caption are also keeping the role of Kunal Khemu under wraps increasing the excitement for it.

The trailer of Malang has got a positive response from the audience and critics. From the looks of the trailer, the movie looks pretty dark with many twists and turns in it. The role of Kunal Khemu has been pretty much kept in dark.

Ludo is releasing on April 24, 2020. It is an adventure comedy directed by Anurag Basu. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

