Vijay Deverakonda Begins Shooting Puri Jagannadh's Untitled Next With A Holy Ceremony

Vijay Devarkonda gained much recognition after his portrayal of an angry young man in Arjun Reddy, which went on to become one of the biggest grossers, although the audience and the critics remained divided on the film. The actor is reportedly a part of Puri Jagannadh’s next. On January 20, 2020, the makers of the movie began shooting of the film with a holy ceremony. Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of pictures from the sets of the movie.

The Vijay Devarkonda starrer and the yet-untitled project is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. This movie is a pan Indian film that would be made in Hindi and all South Indian languages according to a press release issued by the makers of the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda showed utter dedication to get into the shoes of the character of this movie. The actor reportedly learned martial arts and other fight forms for the film. The movie is an action-entertainer and jointly produced by Jagannadh, Johar, Mehta and Charmme Kaur.

Day 1 - setting up the fireworks 🔥🔥 https://t.co/akIso1UcAP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

On the work front-Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav where he will essay the role of an angry and jilted lover. The film features four female leads, essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. Vijay Deverakonda announced his next in December 2019, tentatively titled VD12, on producer Dil Raju’s birthday. The movie will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay would also play a pivotal role in the movie Thalaivi which is a biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

