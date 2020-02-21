Varun Dhawan Enjoys The Most Indulgent Breakfast After Wrapping Up 'Coolie No 1'; See Pic

Just a day ago, on February 20, 2020, Sara Ali Khan revealed that the filming for Coolie No 1 had wrapped up. She took to social media to share the news with her fans. Today, even Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to tell his fans that he had finally finished shooting for Coolie No 1, and also shared a fun celebration photo where he broke his diet routine by eating his favourite breakfast.

Varan Dhawan celebrates the wrapping Coolie No 1 by eating his favourite breakfast

Also Read | Varun Dhawan injured on 'Coolie No.1' sets, shares pictures of his 'booboo'

Above is the photo that Varun Dhawan shared on Instagram after wrapping Coolie No 1. In the picture, Varun Dhawan is sitting in front of his meal while only wearing a pair of shorts. The star's delicious breakfast includes chocolate-covered pancakes with bananas on top and a glass of watermelon juice.

In the caption, the Dilwale actor wrote that he had just wrapped up the filming for Coolie No 1. He also called it the funniest film that he had ever been a part of and decided to celebrate with an indulgent breakfast. Varun will be playing the lead opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan ‘on top of the world’ with Sara Ali Khan in Goa post from 'Coolie No.1' sets

Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's father, and is his 45th film. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film will also star Paresh Rawal, Vikas Verma, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in prominent roles. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film, also titled Coolie No 1.

Also Read | This is how Varun Dhawan reacted to Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka's dance video with employees

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and is set to release on May 1, 2020. The remake will also feature remixed versions of the songs from the original film. Popular songs such as Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana, that first featured in the 1995 film, will be remixed and used in the Varun Dhawan starrer.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal or Varun Dhawan; Who has slayed the pool look?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.