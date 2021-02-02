'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Mohsin Khan Celebrates Sister's Baby Shower

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actor Mohsin Khan last week celebrated his sister Zeba's baby shower. Mohsin is very attached to his sister Zeba. Zeba is all set to welcome her first baby in April 2021. Mohsin Khan was seen enjoying with his family at her baby shower. Read ahead to know more.

Mohsin Khan's sister's baby shower

Zeba's baby shower's pictures were shared by Mohsin Khan's fan clubs on Instagram. In the photos, Mohsin seemed to be having a gala time with his family and looked excited to welcome the baby. In the pictures, one can also see Mohsin and Zeba’s brother, Sajjid Khan. The baby shower was held in The Vedic Village Spa Resort, Kolkata. Mohsin also shared a clip with Zeba’s husband on his handle.

Mohsin Khan's photos

On Tuesday, Mohsin shared a photo of the function on his Instagram. He wrote, "& from this moment our lives will change forever inshaAllah !! Be it a boy or a girl...All our Prayers our wishes for Zeta Junior." [sic]. Actor Charrul Malik, Nidhi Uttam and Kanchi Singh congratulated the family. Fans circulated pictures and clips of the baby shower. His friends, fans and many others congratulated the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star.

Mohsin Khan's career

Mohsin Khan stars in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that airs on Star Plus. The show initially premiered on January 12, 2009. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show completed 12 years on January 12, 2021. The show initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra but is currently starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role.

Mohsin Khan started his career as an assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal. He made his debut in television with Star Plus’s Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose to fame playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin is loved for the portrayal of his character, Kartik in the show. He has been playing the role of Kartik for more than four years now. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi makes them one of the best couples in the industry.

Mohsin was last seen with Urvashi Rautela in a music video named Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi. The track is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is about the sorrow and pain of a heartbroken lover and was resealed in November 2020.

