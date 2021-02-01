Mohit Malik Shares Glimpses Of 'new Normal' With Wife Aditi, Latter Flaunts Baby Bump

Mohit Malik's wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is pregnant with their first child. The power-packed couple has been sharing several pictures on social media post the pregnancy. On Jan 31, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with his pregnant wife, Aditi. Sharing these pictures on Instagram, Mohit Malik said, "The new normal in our house!". Take a look at Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's pictures where she's flaunting her baby bump.

Mohit & Aditi Malik expecting their first child

In this Instagram post, Mohit Malik shared three candid and adorable pictures with wifey Aditi. In the first image, the latter was spotted blushing, while Mohit rested his forehead on her shoulder. In the second one, Aditi was seen hugging the latter from behind.

Finally, in the last picture, Mohit Malik posed staring at Aditi in awe, while she was busy laughing. Here, Aditi Malik was spotted in a green ethnic kurta that had floral design print. She sported a similar shade dupatta with this look. On the other hand, Mohit Malik was seen in an all-black outfit. Check out Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's photos.

Actor Aditi Malik also shared a lovely picture with Mohit. However, in this still, the latter was cropped and one could only see his hand. Aditi posed holding his hand tightly. She looked mesmerising in her ethnic outfit. Aditi Shirwaikar Malik stunned in a floral ensemble outfit, sported with a dupatta. The actor's dress was designed by a clothing brand, Crafiqa. Aditi simply wrote, "Together" in the caption. Take a look at Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's photo.

Mohit Malik's COVID test

On Jan 15, Mohit Malik shared on his Instagram handle that he tested positive for the COVID-19 test. He shared his picture and a lengthy caption talking about the same. He said, "Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive". Now, the actor has finally tested negative for the virus and shared the news on social media. On Jan 30, he took to his Instagram and wrote, "Battle won ! 💪 #covidwarriors".

