Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal Release Preponed After Getting OTT Release

Even before its release, Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has been creating a buzz. The film that was earlier schdeuled to release on June 19 has now a new release date. The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres but now is getting an OTT release.

3 things you need to know

Nitesh Tiwari has directed the film who has previously directed Dangal.

It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow

Bawaal's release gets preponed

On March 22, the director of the film Bawaal took to Twitter to announce that the film “will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023.” However, in a new statement released on June 19, the makers have decided that the movie will release direct-to-digital and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have confirmed the same, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that he is excited for the film to break down ‘barriers of geographies.’

(Bawaal poster reveals the first look of the leading stars. | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

The producer also mentioned that he enjoyed bankrolling the film with his ‘most loved filmmaker’ Nitesh Tiwari. He also added that the headliners Varun and Janhvi have given theIr best performance in their film together. To get a grand worldwide premiere they opted for an OTT release.

Bawaal director spills details about the film

Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the film has been shot in three locations in India and five other locations in Europe. He also assured the audiences that the movie has a ‘captivating storyline and dramatic visuals.’ It is being reported that the film is based on World War II, however, the filmmakers have not given clarity on the plot yet.