Varun Dhawan's Look In Street Dancer 3D Poster Sets The Celebrities’ Hearts Racing

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva directed movie Street Dancer 3D. He will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in the coming-of-age story that is based on the lives of street dancers. Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media account and posted a series of new posters of the movie. Check out the poster here.

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a dark colour hoodie. He is also seen sporting a pair of military patterned sweat pants and flaunting his well-toned physique. As soon as the poster hit social media, many of his fans reacted to the poster. While many complimented him for the look, many also said that they cannot wait for the movie of hit the theatres. Bollywood celebrities as well Twitterati stated that they cannot wait for the release of the trailer, which is slated to release tomorrow. Check out the fan as well as celebrity reactions to his poster here.

Celebrity reactions

Varun superb look 👌🏼 !! Your hard work and dedication shows !! Best wishes and looking forward to the trailer 👍🏻👍🏻 — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) December 12, 2019

One of the best posters...Killer Bro🔥 👊🏼#StreetDancer3D — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) December 12, 2019

Fans react

Woooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 absolutely speechless.hotness overloaded @Varun_dvn 💜🤗🤘💜n badass hotness overloaded 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@ShraddhaKapoor ❤️ kinda swag in crazy n absolutely mad style.loving the posters. Ma love n luck to u both n ur film #StreetDancer3D #lovealways💜💞💋❤️ — Ssamara Sshahabuddin (@samarafilmmaker) December 13, 2019

Varun , you are on fireeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #StreetDancer 💙 — Kishan Gojiya (@K1shan_8) December 12, 2019

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

