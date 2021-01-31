Varun Dhawan's Wedding To Kareena Kapoor's Workout Photos: IG Newsmakers Of This Week

Instagram has, hands down, emerged to become an important tool of communication for everyone around the world in contemporary times. Similarly, celebrities have also resorted to making use of Instagram to not only make major announcements on the professional front but also give fans a peek into their personal life. Thus, read below to know about Instagram newsmakers of Bollywood last week, i.e. January 23, 2021, to January 30, 2021.

Varun Dhawan's wedding with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan took his wedding vows with longtime ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, held at Alibaug's The Mansion House. The wedding was attended by members of their family and a few close pals of the man and wife from the showbiz.

Kangana Ranaut paid ode to Laxmi Bai on 'Manikarnika' 2nd year anniversary

One of the highly-acclaimed films of Kangana Ranaut's career, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, completed two successful years from its release on January 25, 2021. The film had released back in 2019 and was not only critically lauded, but also a huge commercial success. Thus, on the occasion of Manikarnika's 2nd year anniversary, Kangana shared glimpses from the film to pay an ode to Laxmi Bai as she wrote, "Movie that broke records and established news ones. Ode to the legendary Laxmi Bai and her ultimate sacrifice... celebrating 2 years of Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi".

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post below:

Sunny Leone flaunts her skills, says I'm 'not just a pretty face'

Sunny Leone was quite active on Instagram last week and revealed the sports-buff side of herself to fans. From flaunting some football tricks to giving netizens a sneak-peek into her cricket session with her near and dear ones from her visit to Kerela, Sunny made headlines for a couple of reasons. Sharing the video of herself performing some football tricks, the Ek Paheli Leela actor wittily wrote, "Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well".

Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram posts below:

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in workout gear

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor recently collaborated with Puma for a '#PUMAxKareena' collection. Thus, the Good Newwz actor took to her Instagram handle to promote the collection by sharing pictures of herself performing Yoga and stretching, along with flaunting her baby bump. Be it rocking a baby pink workout gear or all-black gym wear, Kareena left fans and her Bollywood pals gushing over her workout photos.

Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra 'blown away' by the love for 'The White Tiger' by the masses

Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav had released on Netflix on January 22, 2021. As the Ramin Bahrani directorial received an exceptional response by the audience as well as film critics, Priyanka decided to end the opening weekend by thanking fans in a sweet note. She wrote, "Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew".

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below:

