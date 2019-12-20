Varun Dhawan Says THIS Co-star From Street Dancer 3D Is His Support System

Recently at the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan has made an interesting revelation. He said that Sushant Pujari is his constant support system. Varun also said that Sushant used to constantly encourage him. He ended with expressing his love for him addressing him as “brother”.

Varun Dhawan's support system

Varun Dhawan and Sushant Pujari had earlier worked in Student of the Year where the latter was a dancer. Both the actors reportedly share a close bond both onscreen and off-screen. Sushant enjoys a huge fan following in the country for his dancing skills as well as acting. Earlier Sushant Pujari was seen in ABCD and ABCD 2. He will now be seen in Street Dancer 3D where he already seems to have impressed the netizens with his dance moves in the trailer.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Promote Their New Film 'Street Dancer'

Street Dancer 3D will be Sushant Pujari’s fourth collaboration with Remo D’Souza. His earlier collaborations include ABCD, ABCD2 and Flying Jatt. He is geared up for two releases in January on the same day for Street Dancer 3D and a Kannada film Chase. The latter marks his debut in the South Indian film industry.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Shares THESE Similarities With Prabhudheva's ABCD

At the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan danced to the remix of the 90s song Muqabla. Varun also went on to reveal that he suffered from insecurity dancing alongside Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan. He also added that he had to act like a dancer but these people were “real dancers”. However, according to reports by IANS Remo D’ Souza had confessed that he was impressed with Varun Dhawan’s maturity as a “dance performer”. Although he felt that Varun had performed great in their earlier collaboration, his performance in Street Dancer 3D was “next level”.

Also Read: 'Street Dancers' Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Groove On The Streets Of Bombay; See Pics

Street Dancer 3D cast includes Shradhha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana and Nora Fatehi besides Varun Dhawan in important roles. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza. It is also touted to be the most expensive dance drama in the history of Hindi cinema. Street Dancer 3D is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Announce Trailer Launch Of 'Street Dancer 3D' In Style

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Not Attending Bollywood Parties

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.