Varun Dhawan Pens Heartwarming Note For The Undertaker; See Post

Actor Varun Dhawan penned an emotional note for the American professional wrestler The Undertaker. He came up with a post on his social media after the iconic wrestler announced his retirement from the sport. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Varun Dhawan pays tribute to The Undertaker

Taking to his social media handle, actor Varun Dhawan posted a photo of one of the most iconic WWE wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker, and shared his thoughts about him. In his post, Dhawan said that The Undertaker has been a part of his ''dreams and nightmares''. Dhawan also stated that as a child, he used to be scared of The Lord of Darkness. The Sui Dhaaga actor also said that he ended up admiring the wrestler for his athleticism and skills.

In his official Instagram post’s caption, the actor expressed his gratitude towards Mark Calaway, also known as The Undertaker, and wrote, “#thankyoutaker… I’ve been a WWE fan as long as I can remember. This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used to be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism. Thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle”. Here is the post by Varun Dhawan:

In the last episode of his documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, the wrestler announced his retirement from WWE. He said that he believes in 'Never Say Never', but at this point in his career and his life, he has no desire to go back to the ring. He stated that it is time for him to ''ride away for the last time as there is nothing left for him to conquer or accomplish''. He further said that the game has changed and it is time for the new people to come up and shine.

The wrestling icon said that the time just seems right for him and his documentary helped him realise that for himself. He ended his note saying that he has “opened his eyes to the bigger picture”. The Undertaker has garnered a huge fan following with his career that spanned over three decades.

