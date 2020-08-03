'Basic Instinct 2' Ending Explained: The Secret Murderer Revealed

'Who was the killer in Basic Instinct 2?' is one of the many questions that fans had after Michael Caton-Jones' film ended in a shocking way. Read on to know about the ending of Basic Instinct 2 and what happens to Dr Michael Glass:

Basic Instinct 2 ending explained

Basic Instinct 2 is a 2006 thriller movie that was directed by Michael Caton-Jones and penned by Leora Barish. The film is a sequel to the iconic 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct. The film featured Sharon Stone reprising the role of Catherine Tramell. The film also featured David Morrissey as Dr Michael Glass, Charlotte Rampling as Dr Milena Gardosh, David Thewlis as Roy Washburn, and Flora Montgomery as Michelle Broadwin. It also featured Heathcote Williams, Hugh Dancy, Indira Varma, Iain Robertson, and others.

The film focuses on Catherine Tramell, who is being diagnosed by Dr Michael Glass. Glass thinks that Tramell is a high functioning narcissist who is incapable of distinguishing the good and bad. Catherine Tramell plays mind games with the doctor and the two end up sharing some intimate moments together. This is when he comes across a draft of Tramell’s next novel, and realises that it is based on her current life events.

Kevin Franks' death at the start of the film is revealed to be just an accident. The real murders were actually committed by Dr Michael Glass, who has lost his mind due to Catherine Tramell’s actions and behaviour towards him. She is revealed to be the one who tempts the doctor to commit these murders, unconsciously manipulating him in doing so. In the end, Glass ends up being committed to an asylum.

Catherine, played by Sharon Stone, comes and visits him and thanks him for giving her some good material for her next novel, and this is where she hints that she is the underlying force behind these murders. Glass is left in the mental hospital, lying on a wheelchair, while Catherine Tramell’s novel turns out to be a best-seller.

