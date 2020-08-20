Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' Set For A Digital Release On Amazon Prime Video This Diwali?

With a plethora of big banner films opting for a digital release under the current scenario, the makers of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 have also joined the list. As per a report of Eastern Eye, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited romantic-comedy Coolie No. 1 will now release on a popular OTT platform this Diwali. Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, but that did not happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Also Read:After Kangana, Varun Dhawan Demands CBI Inquiry In Sushant Case, Echoes #CBIForSSR Call

Also Read:Ekta Kapoor Buys Distribution Rights Of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' For Rs 50 Crore?

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 all set for digital release

Reportedly, director David Dhawan's highly anticipated film Coolie No.1 will now release on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was slated for a May 2020 cinematic release but, that got cancelled because all the movie-theatres are closed as per the guidelines of legal authorities, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic since months. So now with no clarity on the exact date about movie-halls re-opening any time soon, the makers of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 have finally decided to give the family entertainer a digital premiere on the occasion Diwali this year.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda's Birthday: Throwback To His Phenomenal Transformation For 'Sarabjit'

Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is an official remake of Govinda starrer 1995 Bollywood film under the same title. As per the Eastern Eye article, the makers of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 initially wished to push the release date of the film ahead for a theatrical release but looking at the current scenario, they finally zeroed down upon a big digital premiere on an auspicious occasion. As the Coolie No.1 team is confident that a Diwali digital premier will turn beneficial for them. The David Dhawan movie is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment co-owned by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

Also Read: Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 has been paid a massive amount for premiering on the popular OTT platform which is also the third-highest in terms of all big films which opted for a digital release. First being Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb followed by Ajay Devgn's Bhuj. This became possible due to the impeccable bankability of the youth star Varun Dhawan at the box-office. Coming to the Coolie No.1 cast, apart from the lead pair of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan actors like Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav are also essaying pivotal roles in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.