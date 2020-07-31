Varun Dhawan's Evening Routine Involves Burnt Omelette Post His Workout Sessions

Varun Dhawan has been quite active on social media, like most other celebs. The Badlapur actor today took to his Instagram handle and posted a story where he is eating a burnt omelette. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

Varun Dhawan’s evening routine

The Student of the Year actor has left no stone unturned amid the nationwide lockdown to motivate his fans by doing cardio and hard-core weight exercises. Apart from his regular fitness and gym sessions, the actor is also following a particular diet. The actor shared a picture of burnt omelette on his IG story and captioned it by saying, “Me eating a burnt omelette which I made”. Earlier, the actor posted a video on Instagram taking his fans through his journey of cooking eggs in his kitchen. This time, the actor did it again, however, the result was a burnt omelette.

(Image Credit: Varun Dhawan IG)

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan, who always nails his yoga sessions, can be seen performing several yoga asanas in his various Instagram posts. Earlier, the Dishoom actor had shared a picture that set the temperature soaring. The photos shared seemed to be from his post-workout session. In the photo, Varun could be seen lying on his yoga mat while flaunting his chiselled body in yellow boxers. Take a look at his picture below.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last in Remo Dsouza's directorial Street Dancer 3D. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva, along with Varun. The actors got an appreciation for their impeccable dance performances in the dance drama film. Varun is now gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:45pm PST Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same title, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie is being helmed by the actor's father, David Dhawan. Earlier in February 2020, Varun and Sara shared adorable pictures together and announced that they wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film. The duo's pictures took the internet by storm and made fans excited to watch the new pair on-screen.

