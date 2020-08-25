Varun Dhawan Shares An Upside Down Picture As He 'waits For The Vaccine Raat Din'

As the entire world is fighting the global pandemic, people have started to get used to the new normal. There are some of the Indian celebrities, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Varun Dhawan who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, the actor shared an upside down post on his official Instagram handle as he waits for the vaccine. Read ahead to know.

Varun Dhawan’s upside down post as he waits for the vaccine

Varun Dhawan is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. From posting funny and witty pictures to sharing informative posts, the actor’s social media feed is sure a delight to browse.

Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share an upside-down picture of himself near the poolside, where he can be seen bare-bodied. In his caption, Varun Dhawan has mentioned the song, Ab Mujhe Raat Din. The sound is from the Bollywood movie, Deewana (1999), and has been sung by the popular Indian musician, Sonu Nigam. The actor gave a twist to the song in his caption as he posted, “Ab mujhe raat din â˜€ï¸ Vaccine ka intezaar hain”.

Just as Varun Dhawan shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over 51,000 likes within minutes and fans have spammed the comment section of the post with funny comments. Not only fans but even celebrities like Jory Bakr have commented on the actor’s post.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020), opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also cast Prabhu Deva as one of the lead characters. The movie did very well at the box-office. Varun Dhawan will next be seen on the big-screen in Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan.

The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However it has been postponed due to the global pandemic, and no other date has been officially announced yet. Varun Dhawan also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic on hold.

