Varun Dhawan Fans Should Definitely Listen To These Songs Of The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor

Varun Dhawan is considered one of the top entertainers of Bollywood besides being a skilled actor. He has worked in many romantic comedies which have tickled the funny bones of the audience. He is also touted to be a good dancer and his dance film Street Dancer 3D recently hit the screens. Here is a list of the best Varun Dhawan songs:

Jeena Jeena

Varun Dhawan was critically acclaimed for his role in Badlapur. The song shows a bereaved Varun reminiscing his moments with his dead family. This role is very different from what Varun Dhawan usually takes up but according to the critics he had done justice to the role. This soulful number has been sung by Atif Aslam while the music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song had topped the Mirchi Top 20 Chart and ranked five on Top Asian Download Charts.

Palat

This song is from the movie Main Tera Hero. Produced by David Dhawan, the film is a comic entertainer which also stars Ileana D’ Cruz and Nargis Fakhri besides Varun Dhawan. Palat is a totally entertaining song with quirky and fun lyrics. Arijit Singh had lent his voice to this song while the music was composed by Sajid-Wajid. Varun had danced effortlessly in this song which also featured Ileana.

Theher Ja

Theher Ja is from the movie October which is yet another unconventional role for Varun Dhawan. He starred opposite Banita Sandhu in this Shoojit Sircar directorial where he plays a caring lover to the girl suffering from a medical condition. Varun was critically acclaimed for his mature acting in the movie. The soulful number Theher Ja captures him falling in love with Banita’s character. Armaan Malik had sung this song while the music directors are Shantanu Moitra, Anupam Roy and Abhishek Arora.

