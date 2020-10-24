Varun Dhawan Raises Temperature With Shirtless Photo, Fans Exclaim 'hotness Overloaded'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire with his bare-body look. Recently, he dropped a picture relaxing on the beach from his Maldives vacation on social media. It features the actor lying in the backdrop of clear blue skies with sand on both his arms. Varun Dhawan is grabbing attention with his dazzling eyes and expressions in the photo. Take a look at the post.

Varun Dhawan shells out travel goals with shirtless photo on the beach

Varun Dhawan has been shelling out travel goals with his sizzling-hot photos on the beaches of Maldives. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself lying on the sand carpet on October 23, 2020, Friday. The actor is flaunting his chiselled body and biceps, while sand has covered both his arms. As he is basking under the sun, Varun Dhawan is posing grabbing his hair with a dust-laden hand.

The Dilwale actor has been grabbing attention with his hypnotic eyes and expressions. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the star has dropped an ocean emoticon, rather than describing the picture with words. Check out Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Varun Dhawan's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Varun Dhawan garnered numerous responses on the shirtless picture. While more than 7,30,000 fans and followers liked the photo, it received over 6,760 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Moreover, celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta, Prashant Sawant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shivalika Trikha, Deepishikha Deshmukh, and Viral Bhayani, among others, wrote how cool Varun Dhawan looked in his recent picture. On the other hand, various fans and followers of the actor expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, fire, hugs, sparkle, and bomb, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post that you must check out right away:

