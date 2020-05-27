Varun Dhawan Shows-off His Fitness Game And Aces 'Dhanurasana'; See Pic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, most actors have been containing themselves inside their houses. Celebrities across the world are turning to explore new hobbies for themselves as they spend all their time indoors. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been doing the same. He is currently trying his hands on yoga through a virtual trainer.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Posts A Heartfelt Wish On Remo D’Souza’s Birthday; Pic Inside

Varun Dhawan aces yoga pose

Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to share a picture of himself performing the Dhanurasana pose in yoga. The actor is seen doing this pose at his home. Varun Dhawan is known to frequent the gym whenever he has free time. However, as he cannot do so right now, Varun Dhawan has taken to yoga with the help of a virtual trainer.

For those unversed, Dhanurasana is also known as the "bow pose". The pose has the person lying down on their stomach and then trying to reach their legs from the back. This yoga pose majorly strengthens the back.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Is Being Compared To Ranveer Singh Over THIS Picture

Take a look at Varun Dhawan ace the yoga pose here:

(Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in his father, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film was expected to release this month but has now been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Asks Fans Who Did THIS Step Better Compared To Nora Fatehi

There have also been several reports that Varun Dhawan is in talks with Karan Johar for a remake of Vijay’s hit Tamil film, Theri. Varun Dhawan has also been spreading awareness among his fan regarding the coronavirus crisis. He recently even contributed to the PM Cares Fund which will help the ones in need.

Even as Varun Dhawan is quarantine inside his house, he has been keeping himself busy. The actor is reportedly talking to several filmmakers about his upcoming films to work on his career once the lockdown comes to an end. He is using this period to work on his career and be careful about the kind of films he picks up.

If recent reports are to be believed, then Varun Dhawan will be teaming up with Amar Kaushik of Bala fame soon. Amar Kaushik is reportedly working on the script for the same at the moment and will have it ready in a couple of months. Varun Dhawan believes that the film will turn out to be a game-changer in the comedy genre in Bollywood. Anything about the same is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With 'Bala' Director Amar Kaushik For A Comedy?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.