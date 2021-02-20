Varun Dhawan Remembers 'Badlapur' With Special Montage Created By Fans

Actor Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to share his idea of heartbreak and how traumatising it can be. In the short clip shared, a few important scenes from the film Badlapur have been compiled to create an interesting montage. The actor has also kept the caption simple with a single emoticon as the video speaks for itself. In the comments section, Varun Dhawan fans have mentioned how Badlapur was one of his best works and they have been looking forward to seeing more of him in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan relives Badlapur moments

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently posted a short video from the 2015 film Badlapur, which is one of his best works. The video montage with Billie Eilish’s Lovely has been created by one of his fan pages by compiling a few of the best scenes from the film as they play a significant role in the development of the plot. In the first half of the video, Varun Dhawan’s character, Raghu is seen going through emotional turmoil as his wife and son are killed in a horrifying accident. Raghu is seen having a difficult time accepting the truth as his family meant the world to him.

In the second segment of the video, Raghu is seen on a quest to find the man who was responsible for the death of his family as he wants a similar fate for the culprit. He goes on to kill multiple people involved in the case, while simultaneously plotting the murder of the next culprit. In one segment of the video, he also fools the police by making his truth sound like a joke. The film Badlapur released in 2015 and is considered one of the best works in Varun’s filmography. The movie has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles. Have a look at the video on Varun Dhawan’s Instagram.

In the comments section, people have spoken highly of the film Badlapur and his acting in it. They have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts better.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

