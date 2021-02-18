Varun Dhawan Holds Off Ad Shoots Over Next Three Months To Prep For His Next 'Bhediya'

Actor Varun Dhawan has no time to spare as he preps up for his upcoming Bollywood movie. He's all set to dive into work and will be heading to Arunachal Pradesh for almost two and a half months to kick off his next movie schedule. He will be shooting for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, a monster-comedy film over the next few months. To concentrate on his upcoming film, the actor has let go of other work, including brand commercials.

Varun Dhawan holds off other commitments for his next film

Varun Dhawan has become a popular face in the industry, with multiple brands in his kitty. However, he has instructed his team that he won't be shooting for any commercials or any promotional videos in the upcoming months, as he wants to concentrate on his film Bhediya. He will be seen in a completely different avatar in Bhediya and as he gets into a new character, he wants to single-mindedly focus on the workshops for his film. A source closer to Varun Dhawan revealed that some of Varun Dhawan's ad shoots & brand endorsements are pushed to the end of May, while he has forgone some other promotional activities for a few brands to focus on his upcoming project.

Varun Dhawan recently tied the knot to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple had a grand wedding in Alibaug, witnessed by some of their close friends and family. In many of his interviews, the actor revealed he had been dating Natasha for several years and the duo have known each other since school. Right after their wedding, Varun jumped back to work and left for Arunachal Pradesh, for his film Bhediya.

More on Varun Dhawan's movies

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Sara Ali Khan. The film was an official remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. He will next star in Raj Mehta’s romantic comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with an ensemble cast of actors Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Manish Paul. The film marks Raj Mehta’s second film after Good Newwz.

