Varun Dhawan Wishes Natasha Dalal On Her 'Isolation' Birthday In The Goofiest Way; See Pic

Varun Dhawan commemorated the birthday of his lady love Natasha Dalal with an adorable post on Instagram. He shared pictures of Natasha along with a quirky caption. Natasha is turning 31 on May 8, 2020.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wishes to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share two pictures wishing Natasha Dalal on her birthday. The first picture is of Varun and Natasha standing together. Varun is flaunting his abs in bright orange shorts and white flip flops. Natasha can be seen wearing cute black beachwear. The other picture shows Natasha with her dog with the words ‘Happy Isolation Birthday’ written on it.

In the caption of the post, Varun wished Natasha a very happy birthday. He called her ‘Nata’. He then wrote that he will always choose her over UFC. Here is his post:

Varun and Natasha had taken a trip together to Switzerland during the New Year. Varun had shared various pictures of the two spending time together in the ice-capped mountains and the snow of Switzerland. Their lovely vacation was also joined by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and the four enjoyed their time in their warm outfits and cool sunglasses in the Swiss mountains.

Varun Dhawan is known to be a huge fan of UFC, i.e. Ultimate Fighting Championship. He had attended the UFC 242 and watched the fight between Khabib and Poirier when he was in Abu Dhabi. For Varun to say that he chooses Natasha over UFC shows the love that he has towards her.

Varun had recently shared a video of actor Tiger Shroff singing the song Theher Ja from the movie October. He shared that it is one of his favourite songs. He also praised Tiger and said that he made him happy with the video. Tiger, in response to Varun, said that he was also happy after Varun posted the news about UFC. It seems the two Student of the Year stars share love for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the movie Coolie No. 1. The actor will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in the movie. It is a remake of the 1995 movie starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The two films are directed by David Dhawan. Its theatrical release was supposed to be on May 1, 2020, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

