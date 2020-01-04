The Kapil Sharma Show Keeps Kiku Sharda At Bay Post Body-shaming Row With Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is an Indian playback singer who is popular for her Hindi songs like O Saki Saki, Aankh Marey and many more. She was a contestant on a singing reality show, Indian Idol season 2 in the year 2006. She is currently judging the same reality show which is on its 11th season. Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following and is widely loved for her voice and her empathetic nature.

Kiku Sharda absent from The Kapil Sharma Show

The singer was invited on The Kapil Sharma Show as a celebrity guest along with her siblings. The show runs on the format where the show host interacts with the guests and cracks jokes. The show has supporting artists as well who perform skits to entertain the audience. But this time, a very popular supporting artist, Kiku Sharda was nowhere to be seen on stage or in the show.

It has been allegedly reported that following the controversy with Neha Kakkar, Kiku Sharda was kept at bay and out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku Sharma, on another comedy show that he is a part of, was seen passing some offensive remarks about Neha Kakkar’s height, face, and talent. This particular act was not well received by the singer and her fans. Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar took to social media and slammed their acts of body shaming.

Neha Kakkar, too, had posted an Instagram story where she had written how upset the remarks of Kiku Sharda had made her. She had written on her story, ''Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people,'' After receiving support and love from her fans, the singer posted another picture on her Instagram account telling them that she is thankful for their support.

