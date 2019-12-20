Kapil Sharma Erupts Into Laughter At Salman's Impromptu Reply At The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma show is a comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma. The comedian interacts with celebrity guests about their upcoming films while making the audience and viewers laugh with his quick wit, humour, and assorted skits. The show enjoys a huge fan following and a good TRP.

Recently, Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar came to the show to promote their movie. Salman Khan has been on the show several times and has always given Kapil Sharma a good competition with his wit and sense of humour. This time, too, the actor broke the internet with his response to Kapil Sharma’s questions. Kapil was seen asking some hilarious questions to the superstar. After that, Kapil said in front of the cameras that he has a complaint to make about Archana Puran Singh. Salman Khan spontaneously replied saying something that made even Kapil Sharma burst into laughter.

What was Salman Khan's impromptu reply?

The two artists were initially talking about Twitter and tweets. Following that, Kapil told Salman that he wants to make a complaint about Archana Puran Singh to him. Salman immediately took a dig at the show host and replied saying, “Modi Saab se karo.” While Kapil’s ‘complaint’ to Salman referred to his portrayal as a cop in his latest movie, Salman’s joke refers to Kapil Sharma’s tweet in 2016. In 2016, Kapil had taken to Twitter to complain about BMC and corruption directly to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Watch the video here

Kapil Sharma told Salman Khan that Archana Puran Singh leaks content from The Kapil Sharma Show before it is telecast. Archana Puran Singh came to her defence and negated what Kapil Sharma was saying. She further said that on her social media accounts, she puts up only the behind-the-scenes of the show, which interests the viewers a lot.

