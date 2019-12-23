Varun Dhawan Reveals Which Superstar Is The 'Elephant Of Bollywood'

Varun Dhawan is certainly one of the most popular actors among young kids. The actor has a sizable following of children, who adore him for his acting and his breathtaking dance moves. Thanks to Varun's massive popularity with the kids, he recently appeared at this year's 5th Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019. To add a fun little twist to the event, the entire show was jungle themed. During the show, Varun Dhawan started to explain the Bollywood’s jungle to the kids present at the event. According to Varun, one of Bollywood's biggest superstar was the 'Elephant of Bollywood'.

When talking about the Bollywood in the form of a 'jungle', Varun Dhawan was asked who according to him, was the 'Elephant of Bollywood'. Without even spending a moment to think, Varun replied by saying that Superstar Salman Khan was the one who was the Elephant of Bollywood. The actor then went on to dance on Salman's song, Slow Motion, from his recent hit film Bharat.

Varun Dhawan was not the only Bollywood star to feature on Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2019. Other massive stars such as Ayushmann Khurana, Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon also graced the stage and entertained the kids present in the audience. On the work front, Varun Dhawan only featured in one movie this year, which was Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

Kalank released in April of 2019 and while it did receive high praise from critics, it failed to impress at the Box Office. Varun is also set to feature in two upcoming movies in 2020. The actor will be seen next in Remo D'Souza's dance movie, Street Dancer 3D, which is set to release on January 24, 2020. The movie is already in post-production and fans can watch its trailer online. Varun Dhawan is also set to star in the remake of Coolie No. 1, which is set to release on May 1, 2020.

