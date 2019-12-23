Varun Dhawan's Message To His Fans Who Crave Some Sweets This Festive Season; See Pic

Varun recently shared a video of himself working out which is the perfect motivational message for anyone who has been struggling to get fit. He spoke about resisting sweets this festive season. In the video, he can be seen hustling to get into shape.

Varun Dhawan’s fitness message to his followers

Varun Dhawan uploaded a picture of himself working out on his official Instagram handle. In the video posted, Varun Dhawan can be seen doing an upper-body workout routine. He can be seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts. In the caption for the post, he has spoken about how he craves for something sweet once in a while. He has written how every time he thinks of eating something sweet, his trainer makes him watch the video posted. He has also written that his transformation process so far has been very difficult as his aim was to get down his body fat percentage from 18% to 8%. He can be seen recollecting how he was dancing for 8 hours after which he was training there. He has also written about how he had cut down on sugar and salt for almost 3 months. Varun Dhawan has also mentioned how he still needed energy to pull off the crazy dance routines. He also spoke about his team and how they helped him achieve it. In the end, he has written how he loved the journey more than the outcome and how he might treat himself with some sweets. Have a look at the post by the actor here.

Street Dancer 3D creating hype amongst the fans

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming film starring actor Varun Dhawan. The film will revolve around two dance crews competing against each other. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza. It also stars the dancers Shraddha Kapoor and Raghav Juyal. The trailer of the film was released recently and is being loved by people all over the country. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

