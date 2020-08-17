Varun Dhawan Dons Chef's Hat And Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into His Tea-time; Watch

Varun Dhawan recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his tea-time on social media. The actor also put his culinary skills to test today as he revealed that he made his snacks all by himself. The Main Tera Hero actor sipped his cup of tea along with jamming to a popular Diljit Dosanjh song.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Flaunts His Sculpted Body In Recent Monochrome Picture

Varun Dhawan's tea-time has a Diljit Dosanjh connection

While most of the Bollywood celebrities indulged themselves into honing their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown, the majority of them tried their hands at cooking and experimenting with gourmet meals. Now, joining the bandwagon is the Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan, who recently donned the chef's cap to prepare himself a scrumptious meal. Earlier today, a proud Varun flaunted his meal on Instagram and revealed that he made it all by himself.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, the 33-year-old wrote, "You love your food more when you make it yourself". He enjoyed his cup of tea and a plate full of appetizing snacks along with pop sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh's highly popular Punjabi song, Do You Know. Check out his IG story below:

Also Read | After Kangana, Varun Dhawan Demands CBI Inquiry In Sushant Case, Echoes #CBIForSSR Call

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan celebrated his father and filmmaker David Dhavan's 65th birthday yesterday, i.e. August 16, 2020. On his special day, Varun dedicated an emotional tribute to his father on social media, pouring his heart out to describe how amazing of a father David Dhawan is. Taking a stroll down the memory lane, the Judwaa 2 actor was all-praise about his filmmaker father who stood beside him through thick and thin.

He shared the heartfelt video of his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Happy birthday Papa!! Thank you for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend! (sic)". Have a look:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Gives Shoutout To Follower Who Thanks Actor For Inspiring Him To Be Fit

On the career front, Varun will be reuniting with his father yet again for the highly-anticipated remake of his 1995 film Coolie No. 1. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in this comedy film. Alongside Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also features other prolific actors including Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Spotted In City With Natasha Dalal, Kind Gesture For Needy Woman Wins Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.