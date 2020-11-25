Varun Dhawan rubbishes rumours of being the first choice for Harshad Mehta's 'Scam 1992'

Actor Varun Dhawan has refuted all the rumours that were linked to him being the first choice for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The actor corrected a Twitter user who shared a post where he wrote that Varun was originally going to play the lead in Harshad Mehta’s latest show Scam. The user in the post wrote that the Coolie No 1 actor was the ideal choice for the web show, but later the filmmaker found Pratik Gandhi suitable for the role.

The tweet of the user read, “Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history.’ Rubbishing such rumours by the user, the actor wrote that it is only Pratik Gandhi who could do full justice to the show and his part. “Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992,” Varun’s tweet read.

Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history. — Deewana Tauhid (@deewanaTauhid) November 24, 2020

Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992 https://t.co/IYD7Cv1gIN — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 24, 2020

Earlier, even Hansal Mehta had shot down a rumour about the show. He fact-checked a report that claimed Scam 1992 is the top-rated television program on IMDb. Responding to the report, he wrote in a tweet, “Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate.” With a 9.0 rating, Scam 1992 is indeed at the number 21 spot on IMDb’s list of the top 250 shows.

The show has been acclaimed by critics and was also a big hit with fans. The story set in the 1980s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall. It also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satish Kaushik, among others.

Earlier, as per a recent report by SpotboyE, the biopic was planned under Paresh Rawal's production years ago. The report stated that Paresh Rawal who was producing the film on the life of Harshad Mehta had chosen the Badrinath ki Dulhaniya actor to play the lead role in the biopic on Harshad Mehta. However, the idea was scrapped later. The rights to make a movie on Harshad Mehta's story was apparently with Paresh Rawal's production company earlier, however, the rights were later acquired by Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment.

