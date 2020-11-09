Varun Dhawan's Stubble Look With A Well-kept Hairdo In Yellow Is All Things Suave!

After wishing the newly-elected U.S. President Joe Biden on his historic win at the 2020 Presidential election, Varun Dhawan is now winning hearts of many with his yellow outfit. Earlier today, Varun took to his Instagram handle to shell out major casual look goals with his yellow-on-offwhite outfit. Netizens couldn't hold back but gush 'handsome' in the comments section of the post as Varun sported his classic stubble look with a gelled hairdo.

Varun Dhawan's yellow look gets a thumbs up from netizens

On November 9, 2020, the Main Tera Hero actor Varun Dhawan had fans going all-hearts in the comment section of his latest IG post, wherein his sartorial choices were commended by many, yet again. In the picture shared by Varun on Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old looked nothing less than suave in an offwhite T-shirt, which he paired with a mustard-yellow suede jacket and rounded it off with a statement neckpiece to accessorise his outfit. Along with flashing his million-dollar smile at the camera, the October actor sported his classic stubble look with a well-kempt hairdo. To complement the yellow aesthetic of his IG post, Varun added a yellow-heart emoticon in the caption of his post.

Check out Varun Dhawan's Instagram post below:

Within minutes of him sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Varun's dapper sense of style got a thumbs up from netizens. In less than an hour, the Student of the Year actor's post garnered over a whopping 190k likes along with over 3500 comments on Instagram. Ardent fans of David Dhawan's son couldn't hold back but shower their favourite actor with immense love in the comment section of his post, just like other Varun Dhawan's photos.

Take a look at the fans' reaction to Varun IG post below:

Meanwhile, after impressing the audience with his astonishing dance moves in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan is all set to rule over audience's hearts with his impeccable comic timing in father David Dhawan's upcoming rom-com film, titled Coolie No. 1. Varun will be sharing the screen space with Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan for the first time in this film which is a remake of 1995's film of the same title. Alongside Sara and Varun, the David Dhawan directorial will also star Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Raval and is slated to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

