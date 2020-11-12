Varun Dhawan Shares Stunning Underwater Throwback Clip; Shares His Favourite Theme

Actor Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and said that he misses 'being underwater', as he shared a throwback video of when he went sea bobbing back in 2018. In the video posted by him, the actor is seen having a whale of a time sea bobbing in the clear blue ocean. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram post.

Varun Dhawan's underwater throwback post

Varun Dhawan reminisced the good old water sports days by sharing a two-year-old video of when he went sea bobbing. Along with expressing how he misses going on exotic holidays, Varun revealed his favourite show as well as one of his favourite themes of the year. The Student of the Year actor edited the Scam 1992 theme in the background of his sea bobbing video to express his extreme liking for the SonyLIV web-series' theme.

Along with giving fans a sneak-peek into his fun throwback sea bobbing session, Varun flaunted his enviably fit body as he enjoyed the water sport. Sharing the slow-mo video of himself on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "#tbt being underwater This has to be my favourite themes this year and favourite shows. Jalsa kar bapu (sic)".

Check out Varun Dhawan's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story premiered on the OTT streaming platform SonyLIV on October 9, 2020. The Hansal Mehta-directorial is led by Pratik Gandhi in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast. Ever since its release on the streamer, the web-series has become the talk of the town for its phenomenal storyline and exemplary performances. In addition to receiving heaps of praise for its plot and characters, Scam 1992's background score, especially its theme, has been highly-lauded by the masses on social media. For the unversed, the SonyLIV Original is currently the highest-rated Hindi web-series on IMDb with an astonishing rating of 9.6/10.

Watch the trailer of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' below:

