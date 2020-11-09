Varun Dhawan's Picture In A Printed Shirt Is All Things Classy; Check Out

Varun Dhawan, who was recently vacationing in the Maldives, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him posing on a staircase. The actor looks stunning in a printed shirt. Varun Dhawan clubbed the shirt ensemble with a pair of khaki pants and posed on the staircase wearing a pair of black boots. Varun Dhawan's photos look vintage with the reel filter added by the actor. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram post wearing a chic printed shirt.

Varun looking dapper in a printed shirt

Image Credits - Varun Dhawan Instagram Stories

Varun Dhawan in the Maldives

During mid-October, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the Maldives vacationing after the lifting of the COVID-19 travel ban. He was staying at Soneva Fushi in Kunfunadhoo Island, Eydhafushi, Maldives. Varun Dhawan shared four posts on Instagram. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's photos.

In this picture, the actor is seen shirtless. He simply sported orange coloured shorts. Varun Dhawan posed inside a pool that had a backdrop of the ocean. He also clubbed his vacation look with purple coloured aviator glasses. Varun Dhawan also penned a philosophic caption. He wrote, 'Be like water making its way through cracks- Bruce lee ðŸŒŠ'.

In the above Instagram post, Varun Dhawan shared a picture and a video of him feeding a rabbit. The actor can be spotted feeding carrot and green plants to a bunny he found at the beach. The actor donned a full-sleeve jersey with black tight shorts. In the caption, Varun simply wrote, 'Made a new friend ðŸ°'. Watch Varun Dhawan feeding a bunny.

On October 26, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him, wherein he can be seen practising kickboxing. He wore white Sandoz with black shorts. Varun also had tied a red band on his forehead. In this video, he can be seen fighting with his trainer on the beach. The former gave the latter a tough competition. Varun wrote, 'Monday feels ðŸ¥Š

Thank u for the pad work ðŸŽ¥ @linoeding @beaucaspersmart'.

