Varun Dhawan Gets Playfully Trolled By Trainer, Check His Reaction As Gyms Reopen

Varun Dhawan's gym playlist is quirky and hilarious, and the actor leaves no stone unturned to give proofs of the same on social media. Recently, the actor’s gym trainer Prashant Sawant treated fans with a workout video on his Instagram story of the actor, shedding some extra kilos at home on the song Tera Naam Liya. The trainer compared the lyrics of the song with the current mood of Varun and his reactions if he gets to know that the gym is opening shortly.

Varun Dhawan gets playfully trolled

While captioning the hilarious video, Prashant wrote, “when Varun Dhawan gets to know the gym is opening.” In the video, the Judwaa 2 actor can be seen acing up his muscular strength by boxing and sweating out the fat. Music always plays an important role as it helps in the rhythm of the one working out. While the majority of people work-out on fact-paced music to create the momentum for workouts, Varun Dhawan has always shared his interesting choice of music for the same. The actor performed his exercises while listening to a romantic song a few days back. The Student of the Year star himself was surprised when he realized that he was listening to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic’s OST.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor With Aditya Roy Kapur Or Varun Dhawan: Whose Chemistry You Loved More?

Read: Varun Dhawan Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Will Not Have Corona Reference, Confirms David Dhawan

His unique style of sweating out in the gym has received several reactions from his friends from the industry who were also amazed to see the actor jamming on retro songs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan who was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in his father, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The duo has previously worked together on the hit film, Judwaa 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the Dhawan members have in store for them this time. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Earlier, rumours claiming that David Dhawan is going to incorporate the coronavirus perspective in his film had been doing the rounds for quite some time. Dhawan recently clarified whether there is any truth to these speculations. He reportedly said that he is not going to add coronavirus in his film.

Read: Anushka Sharma With Salman Khan Or Varun Dhawan: Who's Better In The Lead?

Read: Varun Dhawan Misses Hanging Out With His Boy Gang, Shares Old Memory

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.