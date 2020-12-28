Varun Dhawan Showers Wishes On Brother Rohit On His Birthday; Calls Him An 'angel'

On December 27, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and wished his brother Rohit Dhawan a happy birthday. He shared a pair of throwback pictures and penned a sweet note in the caption. He called his brother an ‘angel’ that God sent. In the first picture, one can see the young Dhawan boys posing for the camera while the second picture is captured in their teenage years.

Varun Dhawan shares throwback pictures with brother Rohit

Varun Dhawan's childhood photos

In the first childhood pictures, the duo can be seen adorably posing for the camera. Little Varun can be seen holding a juice glass. The second snap captures them flaunting their bright smile while posing for the camera. While sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, “Happy birthday bhaiya. God sends one angel in everyone’s life. You’re mine.”

As soon as the pictures were posted, Varun’s friends and fans showered love in the comments. Actor Anil Kapoor commented, “I agree… he’s an angel… you are lucky to have a brother like Rohit”. Karisma Kapoor too sent birthday wishes to Rohit. She wrote, “Happy birthday Rohit”.

Fan's reactions

A fan commented, “Both are cute” with a red heart and finger love emoticon. Another one wrote, “So cute. Varun n ur big brother” with several hearts. A user commented, “Nice childhood varun” while another one simply called them ‘cuties’ and dropped a red heart. Several others simply wished Rohit ‘Happy Birthday’ in the comments.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently seen in his comedy-drama Coolie No. 1. The movie is a remake of the 1995 classic hit with the same title. It features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The makers of the movie released it digitally on the streaming site Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day.

In his other recent post, Varun expressed gratitude towards his fans for making Coolie No.1 the highest viewed movie on Christmas Day across all the OTT platforms. While sharing a picture with Sara Ali Khan, he penned a short caption. He wrote, “Thank u for the â¤ï¸ðŸŽ„ðŸ¦ And thank u for making ‘#coolieno1’ the highest viewed film ðŸ¿ on Christmas Day across all ott platforms @primevideoin @pooja_ent”.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

