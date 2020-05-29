Varun Dhawan Shares Picture Of Coolie No. 1 Denim Jacket; Check Pics

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and posted a story of a dark denim jacket with 'Coolie No. 1' emblazoned on it. The actor captioned the picture 'Thank u for this' and added a blue heart and a heart like emoji. Though it remains unclear who Varun is thanking, he also added the track 'Oye Raju Pyar Na Kariyo' to go along with the story. The post comes as a nod to his upcoming film of the same name.

Varun Dhawan's 'Cooli No. 1' denim jacket

Varun Dhawan posted a snap of a denim jacket which had 'Coolie No. 1' embedded behind it. Varun Dhawan stars in the movie of the same name, which is a remake of the 1995 old movie 'Coolie no.1'. The comedy film that is produced by his father David Dhawan stars Sarah Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The movie was set to release on May 1, 2020, but got preponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with his story of the denim jacket, Varun Dhawan also posted several other stories on his Instagram. In two of his posts, he was seen doing yoga and also tagged Mihir Jogh, who is a yoga teacher. In the post after that, he uploaded a picture of himself on set and captioned it 'Miss being on set'.

Varun amid lockdown

The actor who is self-isolating in his house in Mumbai has many times took to his social accounts to share his support and the importance of lockdown. He also took to Twitter to change his profile picture to the Mumbai police logo in support of the COVID-19 warriors and their efforts. He had wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak' earlier to this post.

Varun Dhawan was won many awards like Filmfare Award for Best Actor and has been nominated multiple times. Apart from his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1', he is also set to collaborate with Sriram Raghavan for the second time. He will also reportedly play the lead role in a biopic on the military officer Arun Khetarpal, who is a decorated Military officer of the Indian Army.

