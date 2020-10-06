Varun Dhawan Shares Chiseled Body Pic As He Soaks In The Sun 'looking Ahead'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan loves showing-off his perfectly sculpted body. The actor often shares bare pictures on Instagram, setting the bar high in terms of fitness. Yet again, Varun Dhawan shared a candid picture of himself today, as he 'looked ahead' and soaked in the sun. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram post.

Varun Dhawan shows off chiselled body

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a post on Instagram as he 'looked ahead', soaking in the sun. The actor tried on a new hairstyle during the lockdown. With salons and barbershops shut, the actor opted to grow his locks. In a pair of cargo pants, Varun Dhawan looked handsome. He tied his locks into a small pony, which went well with his 'bare look'. Amid the Pandemic and the lockdown, Varun Dhawan has been sharing most of his time working on his body, and his various Instagram posts are proof to it.

Varun Dhawan's fans and followers on Instagram were pretty impressed with the actor's new picture. Apart from his fans, many of Varun Dhawan's celebrity friends also left a comment on his picture. Actor's ABCD 2 co-star Lauren Gottlieb, also left a comment under the actor's picture, praising him on how his workout results have begun to show. Another of the actor's celebrity friend left 'fire' emoji under the actor's impressive picture. Some of Varun Dhawan's fans showered him with love under the picture as they left 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer. The actor is all set to be a part of the film Coolie No.1, a remake of the original film directed by David Dhawan. The film will also star Sara Ali Khan, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was initially supposed to release in May, but the dates have been pushed ahead due to the Pandemic.

