Varun Dhawan Shares COVID-19 Updates; Says 'Our Cases Are Now Second Highest'

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan expressed his concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in India. Taking to his Instagram story session, Varun shared a picture containing the information about COVID-19 updates. The image listed the countries across the globe, which have the most cases of Coronavirus. India is also seen in the list. Captioning the image, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Our new cases are now second highest in the world per day." Scroll down to take a look at his Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan on India's COVID-19 updates

READ | Varun Dhawan Posts Reel Video On Drake's Song 'From Time', Makes Fan Go All Hearts

India's total COVID cases rise to 1,077,618 of which 373,379 are active while 677,422 have recovered. 26,816 people have died so far. Maharastra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, among many other states, are a few to name, which have been affected the most due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Varun Dhawan Welcomes 'Saavan Ka Mahina' With A Pool Photo, Celebs React; See Here

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor has been quite active on social media during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Apart from giving a sneak peek into his quarantine diaries, he has often amused his fans and followers with his quirky posts. A couple of weeks back, he shared a video, which went viral on the internet.

In the video shared by the Kalank actor, he can be heard saying, "Coronavirus ki toh…….." thereafter the audio is beeped out. Also, his mouth area is seen blurred. After the video ended, Varun smirked. As soon as the video hit the internet, many of his fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

READ | Varun Dhawan Shows Glimpse Of His Ultimate ‘bedtime Coffee Song’ In His Latest Post

Apart from this, the Street Dancer 3D actor and the makers of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 also gave a touch of the current scenario in the new poster of the film. Earlier in June, he shared a new poster of Coolie No 1, however, this new poster has a COVID-19 twist. Varun is not only seen wearing the iconic Coolie No 1 cap, but he also sported a personal face mask.

READ | Varun Dhawan Wishes Anupam Kher On Guru Purnima; Says 'I Am Eternally Grateful To You

Varun Dhawan's projects

Apart from Coolie No 1, which will also star Sara Ali Khan, Varun has many projects in his kitty. He will soon join hands with director Shashank Khaitan for a film titled Mr Lele. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the leading lady in the upcoming film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.