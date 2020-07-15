Varun Dhawan Welcomes 'Saavan Ka Mahina' With A Pool Photo, Celebs React; See Here

Varun Dhawan is quite active on his social media handle. He regularly posts updates and shares glimpses of his life on his social media accounts. The Kalank actor is currently at his house because of the Coronavirus lockdown but he still manages to keep his fans entertained. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and embraced the ‘Saavan Ka Mahina’. Let’s take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post here.

Varun Dhawan welcomes 'Saavan ka mahina' in his latest Instagram post

Varun Dhawan today took to his Instagram and shared a stunning throwback picture of himself in the pool. Ever since he posted the picture on his social media, the picture is going viral on the internet. In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen flaunting his perfectly toned body in a white see-through t-shirt.

He is posing intensely as he stares in the camera. The picture also showed a large temporary tattoo on his chest. His picture in the water has surely set the internet on fire. Varun Dhawan captioned the post as, “Saavan ka mahina” followed by a water emoticon.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post

As he shared the picture, a lot of his fans flooded the comments section of the post with praises for the actor. One fan wrote, “Hotness overload” with a heart emoji. Several Bollywood actors like Kim Sharma, Dino Morea took to the comments section and praised the actor’s photo.

Kim Sharma lauded the actor’s posing skills by saying, “Wan wah whaattt a posing.” His personal trainer Prashant Sawant wrote, “Wha meri jaan”. Actor Dino Morea also posted a witty comment by saying, “Looking good. ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ Swimming pool mein nahake aur bhi ..............” See the comments here

On the work front

Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Coolie No 1. He will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The release date of the movie has been postponed because of the current Coronavirus lockdown. The movie is 45th film of David Dhawan and features Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Rawail, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. According to reports, Varun Dhawan is also expected to collaborate with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for his next untitled project.

