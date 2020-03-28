Varun Dhawan Impresses B-town Celebs With His Rap On Coronavirus Lockdown

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, various celebrities have been doing their part to spread awareness about the outbreak on social media. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and various others have come forward and shared posts on social media, talking about the importance of maintaining hygiene and social distance. Actor Varun Dhawan went a step further and made a rap video about the coronavirus lockdown which was loved by his fans and celebrities alike. Check it out below -

Varun Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown rap

With the unique rap video, Varun Dhawan has evidently tried to spread awareness in a unique way. Varun Dhawan can be seen rapping in both English and Hindi in the video while showing support for the coronavirus lockdown. The video was loved by many of Varun Dhawan's industry peers, who were quick to drop comments praising Varun for his initiative. Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Badshah left wonderful comments for Varun Dhawan. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Varun Dhawan Instagram

This isn't the first time the actor has been vocal about his support to the 'Stay indoors, stay safe' initiative. The actor previously participated in the 'Janata Curfew' a few days back and also shown his support on social media. Check it out below -

#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home 🏠. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow pic.twitter.com/ouYdCHAQKR — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2020

