Varun Dhawan To Tie The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Natasha Dalal On Jan 24: Reports

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. As per PTI, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends in Alibaug. The duo have gone to school together and have been dating for a long-time now.

Varun Dhawan's wedding to be held in Alibaug

“The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” a source told PTI. The source also added that the wedding was originally planned for May last year, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal love story

In December 2020, in an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show titled What Women Want, Varun Dhawan opened up about Natasha Dalal and revealed that she rejected him three-four times before they began dating. He said he met Natasha for the first time in the sixth grade, and they were close friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. The actor further informed that he fell in love with her when they went to Maneckji Cooper. On the show, Varun also confirmed that the couple is engaged now and ‘felt like getting married’.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No.1, which was directed by his father David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film is a remake of the 1995’s film with the same title. It features Varun, Sara Ali Khan in the essential role. Paresh Rawal can be seen in the supporting role. The film was released during Christmas on the online streaming site Amazon Prime Video. The film received negative reviews from the critics, however, several of them found it funny and entertaining.

The Kalank actor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film also stars Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in the essential roles. Since the shooting of the film kickstarted, Varun has been sharing snippets from his sets.

With inputs from PTI

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

