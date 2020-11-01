Varun Dhawan Auditioned For THESE Art Films Before His Debut In SOTY, Read More

Varun Dhawan debuted in the film Student of the Year in 2012. The movie did great at the box office because of the new actors and the glamorous Bollywood storyline. While Varun Dhawan's career took off from this film and he got several other challenging and noteworthy roles, not many know that the actor auditioned for two other movies before his debut, but was rejected.



Varun Dhawan auditioned for Life of Pi and Dhobi Ghat

According to a report by amarujala.com, the actor said that he had a different choice of films in his mind for his debut. Varun Dhawan's debut film could have been something else entirely and not the suave rich boy we all saw in SOTY. Varun had auditioned for Kiran Rao's directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat back in the year 2010. However, Dhawan was rejected for the role, only to be taken over later by Prateik Babbar. Varun said that Aamir Khan wasn't convinced that he was fit for the role and it eventually went to Prateik. Varun also auditioned for the critically acclaimed, academy award-winning film Life of Pi. Varun failed to bag this role as well, which later went to Suraj Sharma.

Plot of Dhobi Ghat:

The story revolves around two characters - Arun and Shai - played by Aamir Khan and Monica Dogra. The two meet and get involved in a relationship. The movie deals with the relationship dynamic between the two main characters. Prateik Babbar plays a dhobi who dreams of making it big in Bollywood, and the movie goes on showing how their lives interconnect over the course of time.

Plot of Life of Pi

The film was an adaptation of the eponymous bestselling novel by Yann Martell. The story is about a boy called Pi Patel who survives a shipwreck and finds the will to live as well as is motivated to be alive in the company of a tiger. Suraj Sharma played the titular role of the young Pi who survives on the boat, and grows into the older Pi Patel played by the late Irrfan Khan.

Varun Dhawan's movies and upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan's Coolie no.1 is his upcoming film. Coolie no.1 is expected to have a digital realise this Christmas on an OTT platform. Varun Dhawan will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in this upcoming project. Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 happens to be directed by his father, David Dhawan and this is his 45th directorial venture. The film's release was anticipated on May 1, 2020, which got postponed due to the pandemic and the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan as an actor has come a long way and stared in a few serious roles. Varun's fans have always loved and appreciated him for his entertaining movies. The actor also has been praised for his serious roles in the film Badlapur and October.

