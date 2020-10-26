Varun Dhawan Showcases His Kickboxing Skills, Netizens Shower Love

Varun Dhawan is one of the actors who has inspired many of his fans to stay fit. The actor often shares videos and pictures from his workout sessions. Recently, Varun shared a video of him showing off his kickboxing skills. In the video, Varun can be seen punching his opponent like a pro. Sharing the post, he captioned the video as, "Monday feels Thank u for the pad work @linoeding @beaucaspersmart (sic)." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Monday motivation fitness video.

Varun Dhawan's kickboxing video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a stunning video of his power-packed kickboxing skills. Donning a white ganjee, he teamed with a pair of grey shorts and black boxing gloves. Moreover, he amped up the sporty look with a red bandana as he packed a few impressive punches on his opponent and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Beau Casper Smart. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's fitness video below:

Celebs and fans reacting to Varun's post

As soon as the actor shared the post, many celebrities and fans showered love with their comments. Quick to respond, Lin commented, “Killing it. Nice work brotha Looking forward to seeing these moves in your upcoming movies!! (sic)”. Beau Smart wrote, “Gotta get you back for that knee to the stomach (sic).” Besides them, Bollywood celebs too expressed their awe.

Actor Huma Qureshi wrote, “Baba re baba (sic)”, while Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Damnnnn (sic)” and Tiger gushed, “Speed and powerrr (sic).” On the other hand, various fans and followers of the actor expressed their love through a series of emojis such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, fire, hugs, to name a few. Take a look at the comments below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the film Coolie No. 1. The movie also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Both the stars have recently kick-started the promotions of their upcoming film. The actors visited the popular comedy-chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The movie is helmed by Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Besides this, the actor will also soon start shooting for his upcoming romantic-comedy movie with Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta.

