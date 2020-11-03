Varun Dhawan Shares His 'State Of Mind' Post Showcasing Kickboxing Skills; Fans Love It

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in winning hearts over the internet with his motivational yet quirky Instagram posts. On Tuesday, November 3, the Dishoom star uploaded yet another shirtless picture of him flaunting his muscular physique and chiselled abs. The actor can be seen relaxing in what appears to be a pool donning orange boxers which also serves as a pop of colour in the photo. This picture comes after the actor gave fitness goals to his fan army who just cannot stop hailing him.

Varun Dhawan’s ‘State of Mind’

While floating, Varun strikes a relaxing pose in the serene water. However, while doing so the actor shuts his eyes, enjoying the cold breeze in the hot sun. The actor also described the photo in a very unique way. As he appears to be relaxing, he articulates that the picture is his ‘State of mind’ currently. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans were quick to respond. While some appreciated his photo by dropping hearts and fire emoticons, others went on to say “Woah”. The comments haven’t yet stopped flooding his post. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting:

In the time of the pandemic, when everyone is dealing with numerous problems, Varun does not fail to share the importance of fitness in one’s life. Before posting this photo, he uploaded a video of him working out on a sunny Monday. Donning gloves, the actor can be seen practising hooks and jabs with his trainer. Check it out here:

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza directed dance drama Street Dancer 3D. The actor is now all set to feature alongside Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie is the remake of the 1995 film sharing the same title Coolie No. 1. This light-hearted comedy movie was scheduled to have a release in the month of May. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was postponed. Now, the film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas.

