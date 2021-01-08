Varun Dhawan to begin training for Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis; shooting to begin in September

Actor Varun Dhawan who recently completed the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo is all set to undergo intense training for his next filmmaker Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. The shooting of the film which was scheduled to begin last year got affected due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, much to the surprise of the fans, the film is expected to go on floors this year in September.

Varun Dhawan to undergo intense training for next

Talking about the film, the Andhadhun director in a statement said,

“We have been prepping for the film as much as possible. The pre-production work has been on, but now we have to work around the new scheme of things. Weather-wise, we would have liked to start the film last September and wrap up by now, but the lockdown just pushed everything ahead.”

Read: Varun Dhawan Shares Shirtless Pic; Lauren Gottlieb Impressed With His Abs

Read: Varun Dhawan Experiments With Purple Hair Colour, Leaves Netizens Gushing Over It; See Pic

The director, who had earlier worked with Varun in Badlapur, further adds, “After completing his pending commitments, Varun will start preparing for his role in Ekkis from May this year. He has to lose weight, take the training that’s meant for army officers, spend some time at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and go through the grind to prepare for his role. We intend to start shooting in September 2021 and complete the film by January 2022, because weather-wise it works well for the film. That’s the timeline we are following right now. In the meantime, we’re also working out our plan for the VFX of the film and how scenes will be shot because we have to recreate a specific time zone.”

Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is a story about Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. Meanwhile, the director is all set to make his digital debut with a unique web show that will be based on the Kandahar hijacking by a Pakistani terrorist group. The series will unfold the atrocities involved in the hijack that was done by Harkat-ul-Mujahideen in 1999. The upcoming gritty series will showcase the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight AC-814 that forced India to release three terrorists in return for the safety of 176 passengers and crew on board.

Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Responds To Directing The Actor's Kissing Scenes

Read: Director Sriram Raghavan To Make Digital Debut With Series On Kandahar Hijacking?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.