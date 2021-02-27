Varun Dhawan Shares Photos Of Him Dressed In A Suit From '2017 Bc', Leaves Fans In Splits

The coronavirus pandemic has people reminiscing the pre-pandemic days when people would dress up and go out. Echoing the same sentiment, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a couple of photos of him from 2017 'BC'. He is seen donning a dapper suit and tie in the photos.

Varun Dhawan misses the pre-pandemic days

In the picture, Varun is wearing a checkered brown suit with a white shirt. A loosened silver tie completes his outfit and also adds a casual look to it. Varun's hair is set in a side-pated style. He is striking poses for the camera by sitting in a bathtub. In the caption, he wrote, "Suit & tie in 2017 Bc ( before corona)".

Varun Dhawan's photos garnered over 796K likes and are still counting. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, his fans and followers have showered praises for his look. One of his fans expressed their admiration by commenting 'marvellous' while another commented 'outstanding'. Several of his fans have commented using the red heart and fire emojis as well. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Varun Dhawan's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He recently took to Instagram to share a teaser of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. The actor is essaying the role of a werewolf in the movie. The teaser sees him transforming into a wolf at the sight of the full moon. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. It is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

Varun was last seen in the remake of Govinda's Coolie No 1 The film also starred Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, and Sahil Vaid in lead roles. It received an OTT release on December 25, 2020. He will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and also includes an ensemble cast of some of the prominent actors from the industry like Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @varundvn Instagram

