Varun Dhawan Shares A Glimpse Of Beautiful 'Amchi Mumbai' Sky, Celebs Call It Surreal

Varun Dhawan recently shared an amazing sky photo with his fans on social media. The actor shared a glimpse of the sky over Mumbai yesterday which was filled with bright colours that looked amazing. Varun also added a suitable song to the video which he shared to thus enhance the video a bit more. The actor himself was quite delighted to watch the sky change colours. Varun was amazed by this and shared certain pictures on his Instagram stories as well. Many celebrity friends of the actor commented on the video shared and praised the actor for taking an amazing shot.

Varun Dhawan shares pictures of Mumbai sky

As the video begins, one can notice that the actor is at a beach and is generally having a good time enjoying the view in front of him. The actor added the classic Nasik dhol music to the video which he shot. As the video begins, one can spot that the sky on one side is blue in colour while the other is filled with saffron colour. Varun Dhawan pans the camera from left to right every now and then as he appears to be amazed by nature's marvellous colour play.

Once the video was shared, several fans and celebs were amazed by the video taken by the actor. Varun Dhawan's celebrity friends too came in and commented on the post which he shared. Dino Morea called the sunset a surreal experience. The actor then said that it may have been that way due to the clean air in Mumbai and thus he hoped things would stay that way for a longer time. Lisa Haydon also commented on the video shared by Varun mentioning that she too loved the sunset very much. Several others also went on to call the sunset stunning and many other positive things about the video shared by Varun Dhawan. Fans also especially liked the song Varun added to his video as it gave a perfect essence to the vibe he was trying to put out through his short clip.

