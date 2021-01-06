Varun Dhawan Shares Shirtless Pic; Lauren Gottlieb Impressed With His Abs

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram today on January 6, 2021, to share a picture by the waters. The actor posed shirtless and, in his caption, gave some advice. Friends of the actor are showering some love in the comments under the post. Read on:

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shares A New Video, Reveals What His Co-actors Do Early In The Morning

Varun Dhawan shares a shirtless picture from his vacation

Varun Dhawan shared a picture from what looks like his Maldives vacation, a few days back. He is seen wearing black shorts and a pair of sunglasses in the picture as he climbs up to the deck, and the background features the beautiful blue waters. The caption is simple yet motivating.

He kept the caption short and wrote with the picture, “Go get what’s yours”. The fans are in love with the picture and so are Varun’s friends who have a left a trail of comments followed by the ‘fire emoji’ under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Experiments With Purple Hair Colour, Leaves Netizens Gushing Over It; See Pic

Varun Dhawan on the Work Front

Varun just wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo a week ago. The actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli and the filming was being done in Chandigarh. He also took the internet by storm after his Christmas release Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

The film which was a remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer went on to become the most viewed movie on the streaming platform on Christmas Day in the Indian subcontinent. He shared the news on his Instagram feed along with a poster from the movie and thanked fans for all the love. He wrote, “Thank u for the, And thank u for making #coolieno1 the highest viewed film ðŸ¿ on Christmas Day across all ott platforms”.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shakes A Leg With Choreographer Suresh And It Is A Delight For Fans; Watch

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Responds To Directing The Actor's Kissing Scenes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.