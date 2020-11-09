Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner Kunwar From 'Coolie No 1' To Wish Biden On His Win

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle on November 8 and extended wishes to United States President-elect Joe Biden. Interestingly, Varun shared a couple of self-portrait pictures, in which he was seen sporting a suit whose print resembled the flag of the US. He teamed it with matching pants and a pair of tinted red sunglasses.

Instagramming the picture, Dhawan gave details about his upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The caption of Varun's post read, "KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸". Further, he also asserted that he (Joe Biden) is his new friend in Hindi. After writing "congratulation", Varun concluded his caption and wrote, " #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon". Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Varun wishes Joe Biden

READ | Varun Dhawan, Sahil Vaid Post Throwback To Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; Watch

Within a couple of hours, the Student Of The Year actor's post managed to garner more than 747K double-taps. On the other hand, many from his 32.8MN followers on the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and flooded it with numerous emoticons, such as red-heart, fire and heart-eyes, among many others. Meanwhile, a section of fans said that the actor was looking "awesome" in the outfit while going gaga over his "Kunwar saab" avatar.

READ | Varun Dhawan Shares His Not So Fun Experience; Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Have A Laugh

Joe Biden was declared the winner as per projections of numerous US media networks almost four days after polling closed, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some states. It was his home state Pennsylvania that finally delivered the victory to him, pushing him over the critical 270-electoral college votes mark. Apart from the Badlapur actor, several Bollywood celebrities also came forward to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamla Harris on their win; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Vijay Verma, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are a few to name.

READ | Varun Dhawan Shares His 'State Of Mind' Post Showcasing Kickboxing Skills; Fans Love It

Coming to the October actor's professional front, he will be next seen in a rom-com, Coolie No 1, which is a remake of his father David Dhawan 1995 directorial film of the same name. Actor Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the female lead while Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal will be seen playing key roles. The upcomer will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25 onwards.

READ | Varun Dhawan Offers Treat To 'new Friend' While Introducing It To His Fans

(Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan & Joe Biden Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.