Varun Dhawan, Sahil Vaid Post Throwback To Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; Watch

Varun Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is very popular among the millennials. Varun Dhawan's videos on his Instagram account have been one to follow for his fans as he has been posting a lot of fun, workout and entertaining posts. Take a look at his recent video that will make fans remember one of his popular films.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Shares His Not So Fun Experience; Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Have A Laugh

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram video

The actor recently took to Instagram and has stirred some mystery with his current post with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania co-star, Sahil Vaid. The actor posted a video of himself playing the character of Humpty Sharma and quoting the dialogue from the movie “log na mujhe pyar se Humpty, Humpty Sharma bulate hai” when co-star Sahil Vaid enters the frame and says “Haye Cheeks pink ho rahe hai Bhai ke”. Sahil Vaid played the role of Poplu in the movie. Poplu is shown as a friend of Humpty’s in the 2014 blockbuster. See the video here.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Auditioned For THESE Art Films Before His Debut In SOTY, Read More

Also read: Varun Dhawan Shares His 'State Of Mind' Post Showcasing Kickboxing Skills; Fans Love It

Sahil Vaid is a popular actor who gained fame since his role of Poplu in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, featuring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He was seen playing the best friend in a lot of movies and has been recognized for his roles. He played Somdev Mishra in Badrinath ki Dulhania and Jagdish Pandey in Dil Bechara as SSR’s character Manny’s best friend. The actor will be seen with Varun Dhawan yet again in Coolie No. 1.

The current video posted by Varun Dhawan is captioned, “Humpty and Poplu Volume 1 Cheeks pink ho rahe hai bhai ke @sahilvaid @shash”. The actor tagged his co-star Sahil Vaid and the director of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Shashank Khaitan. Fans are left wondering if this is a throwback to the two co-star’s first film together or a subtle announcement of a sequel or is it just a fun video the two made while working on some other project.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Showcases His Kickboxing Skills, Netizens Shower Love

Varun Dhawan's movies and upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan's Coolie no.1 is his upcoming film. Coolie no.1 has a big star cast with some prominent names from the industry. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan's father, David Dhawan. It is expected to release this Christmas on Amazon Prime. Varun Dhawan will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in this upcoming project. Other prominent names to be a part of this film are Sahil Vaid, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania and Johnny Lever.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Dives Into The Sea, Says 'Paradise Does Exist On This Planet'

Image Credits: @sahilvaid24 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.