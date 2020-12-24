Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Video From 'Coolie No 1', Stuns Fans By Dressing As A Nurse; Watch

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a fun BTS from his upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1'. The actor can be seen dressed as a nurse and is seen playing with Sahil Vaid, who is also dressed as a nurse. Many fans mentioned that the two actors looked unrecognizable as women in the post. Take a look:

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post from 'Coolie No 1' sets

In the video, fans can see Varun and Sahil dressed as a nurse. He is sporting a light pink outfit and has a wig on as well. Both the men are seen playing a game usually played by little girls. Varun is also seen singing a song, while others stand and watch. The video is a behind-the-scenes moment from Varun's upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1'. Varun added in his caption - 'Timing pakdo meet nurses Karishma and Kareena'.

Many fans liked the post and also added positive remarks on the post. Varun's co-star Sahil mentioned that he truly had fun on the sets of the film. Fans also added that the video was quite 'fun' and left many emojis like fire and hearts. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Coolie No 1 is being directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is the remake of the 1995 film and casts Varun Dhawan as Raju Coolie or Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh, Sara Ali Khan as Sarah Rozario, Paresh Rawal as Jeffery Rozario, Javed Jaffrey as Jai Kishen or Jackson and Rajpal Yadav as Mama. Coolie No 1 release date has been set for Christmas (25th December) and will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun is quite active on Instagram and adds many fun videos and pictures of himself on the social media platform. In one of his last posts, fans can spot three identical pictures of the actor where he looks young in one and old in the other. The post is captioned - 'Life in isolation', many fans thought the post was hilarious. Take a look:

