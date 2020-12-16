Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpse Of His Yoga Technique To Recover From COVID-19

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and soon he shared a glimpse of what he had been doing while recovering. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the details about his recovery plans. On his Instagram, he shared how he has been trying to recover through practising Nadi Shudhikaran or Nadi Shodhan and Anulom Vilom Pranayam. Let’s take a look at how Varun Dhawan has been practising Yoga to get better soon.

Varun's recovery from COVID-19

Image Source- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this picture in his stories. In this picture, he can be seen performing the Nadi Shodhan technique. This picture was posted by Varun Dhawan’s trainer in which he stated that Varun was performing Nadi Shudhikaran in preparation for Anulom Vilom Pranayam which was a powerful practice to find one’s centre.

The literal meaning of Nadi Shudhikaran is purifying the energy channels which could get blocked for several reasons. While Anulom Vilom Pranayam is a well-known breathing exercise that helps recover respiratory issues and since COVID-19 mainly attacks the respiratory organs, this is advisable by many Yoga practitioners.

