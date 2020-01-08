Varun Dhawan Faced THIS Challenge While Prepping For 'Street Dancer 3D'

Actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The much-awaited film, directed by Remo D’Souza is all set for its theatrical release on January 24, 2020. In a recent interview with a leading online portal, Varun Dhawan revealed about how he prepped for his role in Street Dancer 3D.

Varun Dhawan revealed that he and Shraddha Kapoor did not get any hand-holding while prepping for Street Dancer 3D. They had to learn the steps all by themselves by practising with professional dancers and without making many mistakes. The Street Dancer 3D actor also said that he would practice for seven hours long and weight train for about 60 to 90 minutes to target his legs as he had to do stunts and also learn professional dance moves.

Also read | Remo D'souza Had THIS Reaction To Street Dancer 3D Being Compared To Hollywood Movies

Varun Dhawan also revealed that on his training for Street Dancer 3D, he was very used to living the active lifestyle and he feels like he has become five years younger. but even though the actor is 32-years-old he said that he is filled with a lot of energy which eventually finds an outlet through the film as referring to Street Dancer 3D. Since Varun is not a professional dancer, he said that training with the professionals was a certainly difficult and challenging experience for him and Shraddha.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Talks About 'Street Dancer 3D' Clashing With Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'

Talking about his previous venture with Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 2, Varun said that during that time they were given extra hand-holding but for this film, they were not given any attention. They were told to rehearse with the team so that the speed and the learning improves. However, looking at the dance numbers from the film, it seems like Varun and Shraddha have aced the act just perfectly.

Also read | 'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi Stuns In New Song 'Garmi'; Grab The Whole Bite Here

Varun revealed that the film has several stunts. Most of these stunts have been choreographed by professional dance crews from the US, UK and other parts of the world. However, he also shared that India is leading the dance revolution as the crew members of V Unbeatables have performed with them in the film.

Also read | Dance+ 5: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.